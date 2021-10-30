The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recalled an essential oil room spray today that has been sold in Walmart around the United States.

In a Facebook post today the CDC announced the recall an essential oil spray made by Better Homes & Garden. According to their post the have identified a bacteria called melioidosis in a bottle of room spray.

CDC has identified the bacteria that causes melioidosis in a bottle of “Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones.” The spray was found in the home of a Georgia resident who died from melioidosis in late July. The contaminated product was sold at about 55 Walmart stores and on their website between February and October 21, 2021. (CDC via Facebook)

In the CDC document that was linked to the Facebook post the CDC mentions that the infected cases are in Kansas, Georgia, Texas and Minnesota.

The contaminated spray – “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones” – was sold in 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website between February and October 21. (CDC release 10-22-2021)

Melioidosis is a rare bacteria which normally affects people who have traveled to an area where it is predominant. None of the people effected had travel to any of those countries and none of the people had come in contact with each other which is how the CDC was able establish that it had to have been a product they came in contact with which later the CDC discovered was the Better Homes & Garden room spray.

Even though there are no cases of the outbreak in Hudson Valley or New York it is a good idea to check your rooms sprays and inform your friends. If you do by chance have the product you are being asked to return it in a very specific way to the Walmart your bought it from.

Room sprays are a popular way to scent your home especially during the holiday but like all essential oil products they have to be used as instructed.

