The Rolling Stones kicked off their "Sixty Tour" in Madrid this week by dusting off one of their songs from the '60s that they had never before played live.

"Out of Time," a tune from the Stones' British version of 1966's Aftermath album, got its concert debut at Metropolitano Stadium in Spain on Wednesday (June 1).

"Apparently, you can teach an old Stones new tricks," Deadline said of the deep cut's emergence. However, it remains to be seen whether the classic rock band will uncover further neglected live material as the tour progresses, as Rolling Stone remarked.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see photos from the performance plus a fan-captured video of the live "Out of Time" premiere, followed by the show's setlist.

"Out of Time," while not an official single from 1996's Aftermath, nonetheless received airplay alongside the album's hits such as "Paint It Black" and "Mother's Little Helper." A popular version of "Out of Time" was released the same year by solo artist Chris Farlowe.

The "Sixty Tour" takes over where the Rolling Stones "No Filter Tour" left off. During 2021's North American "No Filter" leg, Stones singer Mick Jagger reportedly visited a bar incognito in Charlotte, N.C. Longtime Stones drummer Charlie Watts died last year.

Still, "The Stones just keep on rolling!" as a press release explained in March. "We are thrilled to announce the Rolling Stones 2022 Tour! Titled SIXTY to celebrate 60 special years together, [the band] will be playing dates across Europe this summer, including two shows at London's BST Hyde Park." See the remaining dates on the run below.

The Rolling Stones, Live in Madrid (June 1, 2022)

The Rolling Stones, "Out of Time" (Live)

The Rolling Stones Setlist (June 1, 2022) *

"Street Fighting Man"

"19th Nervous Breakdown"

"Sad Sad Sad"

"Tumbling Dice"

"Out of Time"

"Beast of Burden"

"You Can't Always Get What You Want"

"Living in a Ghost Town"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Happy"

"Slipping Away"

"Miss You"

"Midnight Rambler"

"Start Me Up"

"Paint It Black"

"Sympathy for the Devil"

"Jumpin' Jack Flash"

"Gimme Shelter"

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

* Via Setlist.fm

The Rolling Stones Summer 2022 European Tour Dates

June 5 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 9 – Liverpool, England @ Anfield

June 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff Arena

June 17 – Bern, Switzerland @ Wankdorf Stadium

June 21 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Park

June 25 – London, England @ Hyde Park

July 3 – London, England @ Hyde Park

July 11 – Brussels, Belgium @ Baudouin Stadium

July 15 – Vienna, Austria @ Prater Stadion

July 19 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 23 – Paris, France @ The Hippodrome

July 27 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena

July 31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena