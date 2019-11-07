The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is ready to make its journey from the Hudson Valley to New York City.

Thursday morning in Orange County the 88th tree to be featured at Rockefeller Center for the holiday was cut down.

The 77-foot tall, 46-foot in diameter, 14-ton Norway Spruce comes from the home of Carol Schultz of Florida, New York. NBC reports she submitted the same tree to be the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2010.

The head gardener from Rockefeller Center told NBC he recently spotted the tree while driving in the area and knew it would one day by the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

After the tree was chopped down officials said the plan was to hoist it with a huge crane and place it onto an 115-foot long trailer for the drive to Manhattan. It will be raised on the plaza at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, with a tree lighting ceremony planned for Dec. 4.

Rockefeller Center officials say they typically pick a Norway Spruce that's toward to ends of its life and plant a new tree in its place. After the holidays the tree is donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it is recycled and used as lumber in their building projects.