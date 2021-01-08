It's wild to think that 2011 was 10 years ago. Yet here we are, a decade removed from what was unquestionably a great year for rock and metal. Speaking of which, do you have a favorite album from 2011?

Because, just in case you forgot what was on offer, we've compiled a list of 77 rock and metal albums that are turning 10 this year. The selections run the gamut from all manners of rock to multiple subgenres of metal. That includes banner works from the likes of Children of Bodom, Five Finger Death Punch, Foo Fighters, In Flames, Machine Head, Opeth, Rise Against and many, many more.

There are also a few albums in there that might surprise you. Remember Limp Bizkit's Gold Cobra? It came out in 2011, and it's the most recent studio effort released by the Fred Durst-led nu-metal outfit. (The long-promised Stampede of the Disco Elephants still hasn't materialized.)

Not to mention fondly recalled treasures such as Falling in Reverse's debut album and Dir En Grey's U.S. breakout, Dum Spiro Spero. Of course, there's also that polarizing collaboration between Lou Reed and Metallica that some would rather forget. But let's not dwell on 2011's questionable gestures; let's think about all the good that came from that year. Come on, who could forget Chickenfoot III?

If that's not enough to get you on board for a trip down memory lane, go ahead and check out the full list of 77 albums from 2011 below. We've got a feeling you'll find something that'll take you right back.