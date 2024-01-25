New York State Police have been on a hot streak lately with traffic stops in the Hudson Valley. Recently State Police were successful in seizing illegal narcotics off the streets, this time it came after stopping one individual traveling from Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Man Busted in Ulster County

The event in question took place earlier this week on January 22. At Approximately 5:15 pm, members of the State Police Troop F (Middletown) Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima which at the time was traveling North on I-87 in the town of Ulster.

Troopers stopped the vehicle for what was deemed as violations of New York State's Vehicle and Traffic Law. Upon stopping the vehicle, Troopers were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as 35-year old, Lloyd Craig of Providence Rhode Island.

After identifying the driver and having probable cause, Troopers began to search and investigate the vehicle. It was long after that Troopers found the illegal narcotics. According to the press release from the New York State Police, Troopers discovered that Craig was in possession of more than 1,035 grams of cocaine.

The Arrest and Charges

Upon finding the illegal drugs, Troopers placed Craig under arrest and charged him with the following...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree – Intent to Sell.

The press release also stated that in lieu of bail, Craig was remanded to Ulster County Jail.

No date has been listed as of yet for when Craig will be back in court, however the charges he faces are all felony charges and they all carry significant jail time. The 1st degree Possession charge is considered to be one of the most serious crimes in regard to the New York Penal Code and is a class A-1 felony. This means that if found guilty, this one charge alone could land an individual in jail for life.

