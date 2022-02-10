Popular Hudson Valley Car Show Announces it’s Returning this Year

It's been two years in the making but it's finally happening.

Over the last two years, so many things have been canceled or rescheduled, and every time I had to write about something being canceled, I die a little bit, so when I can write about something that is actually happening and not being canceled, forgive me but I get super excited!

The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Rhinebeck Car Show is officially happening this year after being canceled the last two years. According to a Facebook post by one of the organizers, it is set to take over the Dutchess County Fairgrounds starting on Friday, May 6th, and will run through Sunday, May 8th, 2022.

Rhinebeck Car Show Events

Organizers are planning some great events this year including the "car corral" which will feature cars for sale. The super-popular Swap Meet starts on Friday from Noon until 5 p.m.

The car show will kick off on Saturday with countless hot rods and custom cars, compact customs & pickups on display starting at 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. They will be handing out 30 hot rod and custom awards throughout the day, plus there will be plenty of car-themed vendors through the fairgrounds to browse.

Sunday will also feature numerous vendors, as well as the popular antique and classic cars with their unmodified antiques & classic cars up to 1997. They will have 60 antique & classic classes on Sunday.

Rhinebeck Antique Car Show and Swap Meet via Dutchess County Fairgrounds Facebook Rhinebeck Antique Car Show and Swap Meet via Dutchess County Fairgrounds Facebook loading...

Want to Put Your Car in the Car Show?

If you have a car that you'd like to have in the car show or would like to secure a vendor spot you can get all the information you'll need online here. This year they will be offering savings on the 2 and 3 day passes as well. The event will be rain or shine. The Dutchess County Fairgrounds is located at 6636 Route 9, Rhinebeck, NY.

Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once These five famous folks once called Rhinebeck home.