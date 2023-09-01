Return of the Red Hook “Cemetery Crawl” this Fall

All right, I'm going to assume that whoever reads this is probably familiar with the concept of a pub crawl. For those that don't know, a pub crawl is the act of simply visiting multiple bars in a single night. Pub crawls are usually a lot of fun with the possibility of regretting it in the morning.

Now that that's established I can say that I recently was informed about an event returning to Red Hook, that takes the concept of pub crawl and applies to something that may just be equally as fun and definitely a lot more spooky. Returning to Red Hook later this September is the 3rd annual "Cemetery Crawl" event!!!

What on Earth is a Cemetery Crawl?

The Cemetery Crawl is an absolute blast of an event. It takes the concept of the pub crawl and adapts it for cemeteries. As you may expect though, the Cemetery Crawl has a few of its own unique rules.

For starters, there are a total of six different cemeteries that participants will visit while on their crawl. Secondly, the Cemetery Crawl will not be limiting its participants to visiting multiple cemeteries at s single time, rather the event will begin on September 23, 2023 and will conclude on October 29, 2023.

Much like pub crawls goal is to visit as many bars as possible, the cemetery crawl has its own objective for participants. That goal would be to complete the Cemetery Crawl Scavenger Hunt. Each cemetery will have a certain amount of items that participants must need to find. Materials for the hunt will all be available on the website for the Cemetery Crawl when the event begins on September 23.

As always with scavenger hunts, there will be prizes to give away. The website states that everyone who participates will receive a prize, however, there are also 4 "grand prize baskets" that will be given away on the day of the award ceremony, October 29. In addition, October 20 will be the last day that participants can submit their scavenger hunts in order to qualify for winning one of the grand prizes.

When and Where in Red Hook?

The Cemetery Crawl kicks off at 10am on September 23 and participants again can get the materials they need for the hunt on the website or you can also visit in person as representatives will be stationed in the Village of Red Hook parking lot from 10am until 4pm for Hardscrabble Day. Participants should also know that you will need your phones for the hunt.

The six cemeteries that participants will be visiting are located at the following locations...

Church of St. John the Evangelist, Barrytown

Red Church, Tivoli

St. John’s Reformed Church, Upper Red Hook

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Village of Red Hook

St. Paul’s and Trinity Parish, Tivoli

United Methodist Church, Village of Red Hook

Fall is definitely an exciting time in the Hudson Valley and this is one awesome way to help celebrate the spookiest time of the year. Hopefully with some good weather, it'll be a bountiful hunt for all those who participate.

