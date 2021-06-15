‘Retro’ Hard Seltzers Hitting the Hudson Valley this Summer

As a self-proclaimed hard seltzer aficionado, I have to admit I thought this was fake at first.

A few weeks ago a video popped up on my TikTok For You Page of Bud Light Seltzer the Retro Summer Limited Edition Tie Dye Pack. For weeks I've been sheepishly going to beer distributors around the Hudson Valley and quietly asking "do you have the tie-dye Bud Light pack?"

Needless to say, I've been getting some strange looks.

However, it looks like these actually exist. Bud Light has been adding new, limited edition flavored seltzers since 2020. During the holidays they offered up the Ugly Sweater Seltzer pack with flavors like Peppermint Patty and Ginger Bread. Earlier in the spring of 2021, they released the Out of The Office pack with flavors like Mai Tai and Classic Margarita seltzers.

The Bud Light Retro Summer Tie Dye Pack brings new flavors to the hard seltzer game. Summer Ice, Cherry Limeade and Blue Raspberry are available for your tasting needs.

Not only are they offered in your typical adult beverage can, but they're also available in "frozen icicle" form. At least that's what it looks like on the Bud Light Instagram account:

Yes, I know the Hudson Valley is home to some of the best breweries and wineries. They have some of the most sought-after IPA's and stouts. But when you're looking to kick back and have mindless fun this summer, weird and wacky hard seltzer flavors are where it's at.

As I mentioned above, I've been looking for these limited edition seltzers and have yet to come across them in Dutchess County. Have you found the Retro Summer Tie-Dye Pack?

I guess, for now, I'll sit back and enjoy the OG Bud Light Seltzer flavors, but I'll be on the lookout.

How cool would it be if Bud Light did an actual Retro Pack and brought back can designs from years past?

Hudson Valley Summer Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Summer 2021 Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Checkout all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point and Cornwall.

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!