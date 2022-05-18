New York State is getting closer to actually being able to sell recreational marijuana. Yes, it has been approved, they are just working out the final details. They even have a NYS Office of Cannabis Management to make things more transparent.

So, what happens if you want to open up your own Cannabis or Marijuana store? You have to get a license or a permit to do that, right? Yes, there are other things that you will need to do to start a business, but how can New York help you.

How will New York State help you get a retail cannabis license?

How will New York help you get your license, your Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) License? They are holding workshops to help people who want this license correctly fill out the paperwork.

What are these cannabis licensing workshops being called?

The workshops are being referred to as the "Get Ready, Get Set" workshops, which will walk you through the process of the application and what it might take to get a business up and running.

Can people who have had a previous Cannabis Conviction in New York State participate?

Yes, there is even a specific 'Listening Session' aka workshop that will be speaking directly to the persons who would like to apply for a retail license and that have had a previous cannabis conviction on their record. This workshop is called "How to Support Individuals with a Cannabis Conviction in Applying for License."

If I missed these New York cannabis license workshops, can I still attend others?

Sure. The current sessions are set up for being streamed by people online. So, there is no driving to Albany to attend them in person. While the current sessions are only scheduled for May 2022. There is a good chance there will be more sessions in the future.

For more info about these info sessions, NYS Office of Cannabis Management.



