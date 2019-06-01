Rest in Peace, iTunes

The end of an era is upon us, as Apple will be discontinuing iTunes. The official announcement is expected to be made at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif.

Though streaming is king in 2019, it was iTunes which killed the CD. With the release of iTunes and the iPod, music lovers could not only carry a gigantic amount of music on a then-tiny device, but buy as many single songs as possible instead of an entire album. The revolution turned the record industry on its head, but also successfully combated illegal downloading from services like Napster.

The “End of iTunes” was revealed by Bloomberg in an article previewing the Worldwide Developers Conference:

iTunes has been the way Apple users listen to music, watch movies and TV shows, hear podcasts, and manage their devices for almost two decades. This year, Apple is finally ready to move into a new era. The company is launching a trio of new apps for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts – to replace iTunes. That matches Apple’s media app strategy on iPhones and iPads. Without iTunes, customers can manage their Apple gadgets through the Music app.

Instead of customers using iTunes for all their entertainment needs, Apple will split Music, TV and Podcasts into three separate apps to be used on iPhones and iPads.

So long iTunes and thanks for all the upgrade invites.

Rockers We’ve Lost in 2019