Resorts World Catskills Casino Workers Receive Layoff Notice

Resorts World Catskills notified more than 1,200 workers that their expected temporary layoffs could now extend six months or more and in some cases be permanent due to unexpected delays in reopening.

According to a statement from a casino spokesperson, 'unfortunately, several weeks after ceasing operations in March, we were forced to make the difficult decision to furlough some of our employees. As part of that process, we are now required by law to issue WARN letters to the furloughed staff'.

For the last four months, representatives from Resorts World Catskills have been developing a reopening plan that is compliant with all CDC guidelines including advanced filtrations systems, non-invasive temperature checks, and a socially distant gaming floor. However, casinos have not yet been approved to reopen in New York.

Resorts World Catskills will open back up as soon as officials deem it safe. A casino rep added, 'as New York continues its phased reopening, which includes retail stores and now malls as well, we are optimistic that we will also be able to reopen our doors soon'.

All told, more than 4,000 employees at Resorts World New York City as well as Tioga Downs, Vernon Downs, and Rivers Casino received word. Many are now eligible for job retraining and other re-employment services from the New York State Department of Labor.

The WARN letter sent to employees is not indicative of any performance-related issues and is a required step due to the uncertainty surrounding reopening.

