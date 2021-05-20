Hudson Valley Blackjack Dealer Killed After Hitting Deer

Shannon Dee Bailey/FB

A Hudson Valley man was killed in the early morning hours driving to work after a deer ran into his motorcycle.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday around 3:40 a.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks began investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 17B in the town of Thompson.

A preliminary investigation from New York State Police indicates 52-year-old Frank L. Gerow Jr. of White Lake was operating a 2011 Honda motorcycle eastbound on State Route 17B when his vehicle was struck by a deer.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Life-saving techniques were employed by Mobile Medic who transported Gerow to Garnet Health Medical Center, police say. Gerow, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

Gerow worked as a blackjack dealer at Resorts World Catskills and FedEx, according to his Facebook. He went to Monticello High School. Gerow's fatal accident occurred as he was driving to work, a Resorts World Catskills coworker stated on Facebook

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to render aid. The New York State Police investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing, police say.

Keep Reading:

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top