These Are the Haunted and Historic Revolution-Era Forts in Upstate New York

On a visit to Upstate New York, you might take some time out to walk among the hallowed, historic and often haunted forts and battlegrounds prominent throughout New York State.

We take a look a three of the best known: Fort Ontario along Lake Ontario in Oswego in Central New York. An important revolutionary outpost, and guardian of the vitally important Onedia Carry, Fort Stanwix in Rome and, along the passageway to Lake Champlain, Fort William Henry in Lake George.

Fort Ontario

The legend of Historic Fort Ontario in Oswego has it that if you stand on the grave of Corporal Fykes, he will haunt you forever. If you can jump over his grave, you can choose who he will haunt next.

Fort Stanwix and Fort William Henry

Fort Stanwix in Rome, New York and Fort William Henry in Lake George, New York each have, not only artifacts and weaponry from the sieges and battles that happened on those sites, but also skeletal remains. Friday and Saturday nights at Fort William Henry you can take a candlelight 'Spirits of History' ghost tour. Book your tour HERE.

