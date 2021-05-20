Hey New York – Will You Get Vaccinated For $5 Million?

Hey New York! Don't get vaccinated until next week! That's when you have the chance to win $5 Million with the states new "Vax & Scratch" campaign. If you are planning to get your dose, schedule that appointment no earlier than Monday May 24th so you can get a New York State Lottery scratch ticket and the chance to win millions!

If you get vaccinated you get a lottery ticket for the mega multiplier New York State lottery, it is a situation where everybody wins - Governor Andrew Cuomo

Details on exactly how this will work are still being sorted but according to the New York Daily News, one thing we know for certain is that the free scratch-off tickets will be handed out to anyone getting a shot at one of New York's state-run vaccination sites between May 24th and May 28th.

Buffalo News reports that, Cuomo's intention for this incentive is to boost vaccination rates. Nearly 63% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose but the numbers are slowing.

The state of Ohio is running a similar incentive program. Their program guarantees 5 vaccinated individuals $1 million for a total payout of $5 million to state residents 18 and older. ABC News reports that the Health Department noted more that 113,000 residents got their first dose in the week following the announcement.

Let me get this straight. For New Yorkers that got vaccinated in March, April and May, you get a sore arm and feel yucky for 24 hours. If you get your vaccination next week you get a sore arm, feel yucky for 24 hours and have the chance to win up to $5 million dollars? I want a do-over.

