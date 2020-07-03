Rent an Adirondack Treehouse for a Easy Summer Getaway

Are you looking for something to do this summer that does not involve taking a flight? Here is a place that is slightly out of the way and according to its Airbnb listing, fairly easy to get to.

Will this be your getaway oasis? Well, it would cost you less than getting two people into a Disney park for the day. Do you like being able to get away from everything, while still being a fairly short drive from home? Then check this out.

Want to see the entire listing and maybe rent it for yourself? Here is a link to all the info.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: