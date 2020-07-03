Rent an Adirondack Treehouse for a Easy Summer Getaway
Are you looking for something to do this summer that does not involve taking a flight? Here is a place that is slightly out of the way and according to its Airbnb listing, fairly easy to get to.
Will this be your getaway oasis? Well, it would cost you less than getting two people into a Disney park for the day. Do you like being able to get away from everything, while still being a fairly short drive from home? Then check this out.
Want to see the entire listing and maybe rent it for yourself? Here is a link to all the info.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Hudson Valley 2020 Fireworks
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.