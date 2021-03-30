Had you been searching for weeks for your favorite cereal? Was the result the same regardless of which store you went to? Empty shelves for the eye to see, where there used to a bounty of breakfast goodness?

In January, we shared information with you about the legitimate shortage of the beloved Post brand cereal. At that time, it was quite the revelation to discover that this particular cereal had the following and customer loyalty that it had.

Did you overpay for your Grape-nuts? Keep reading, you could be reimbursed. Details below.

Fast forward to now, start looking for it again when you do your shopping! When I was grocery shopping over the weekend, I went down the cereal aisle and low and behold found the shelves stocked with the Grape-Nuts that had not been available because of Covid.

To reassure myself that it wasn't just a fluke, I checked out the Grape-Nuts website and they said there that they were working constantly to get their product back on store shelves and that they expected to have that done by the end of March 2021. Looks like they met their goal for the shelves here in New York.

When researching the Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021, I discovered couple of things regarding this popular cereal:

More people eat this healthy cereal than I thought. When talking to people here at work, for quite a few people, this was their go-to cereal choice. People eat this not only with milk (or milk type beverage) but with yogurt. Additional toppings include fresh fruit, dried fruit and a touch of honey. No one, in the group that I surveyed, eats their Grape Nuts warm. To make it a warm breakfast, combine the milk with the cereal in a microwave safe bowl, heat for one minute. Stir. Let sit for a minute. It tastes a bit like a crunchy oatmeal. I can see where people might eat it, but I will pass. As an ice-cream topping. Yep, people put this on top of ice cream, maybe it makes them feel healthier when eating it? I have no idea, but I would try this. People that surveyed would rather have the original cereal than the flakes version. The comment I received the most? "It just isn't the same as the original."

Updated 3/25/2021 ** Did you find yourself overpaying for Grape-nuts? If you overpaid for a box of your beloved cereal and have the receipt to prove it, the Grape-nuts company wants to reimburse you. If you paid more than $10 for a box of your breakfast must have between November 1, 2020 and March 15, 2021 you are eligible. Click here for the info and to submit your receipts.

How do you eat your Grape-nuts? Regardless of how, you can start eating them again as the store shelves are being restocked throughout the state with this cult favorite cereal. Enjoy!

