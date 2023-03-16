Rare Moth Found In New York, Have You Seen It? Leave It Alone!

According to the World Wildlife Federation, an endangered species includes any species of animal or plant that is seriously at risk of extinction. Now combine a rare moth that relies on a plant that only exists in 1% of New York State and you have a double-whammy.

If you are fortunate enough to spot this rare, elusive and endangered moth, please leave it alone!

On Wednesday March 15th, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the bogbean buck moth, which has been spotted in New York State, meets the requirements to be added to the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and applies the protections of the Act to this species.

To make matters worse, and more confusing, the bogbean buck moth feeds off the Buckbean plant and those aren't plentiful in New York. Wild Adirondacks reports that the Buckbean can be found in Oswego County and with the exception of Saratoga County, Buckbean is found throughout the Adirondack Park Blue Line.

Syracuse.com states that the population of the bogbean buck moth, around the World, is at least 2,500 moths but no more than 10,000 moths. Far fewer individuals are in New York State, making this insect rare and endangered.

If you encounter an endangered species in New York, allow the animal to move on without stressing it or pursuing it. Get a photo if you can, without disturbing the individual and share your encounter with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

