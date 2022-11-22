‘Viral Disease’ Warning Issued for Animals in Sullivan County, NY

Be extra careful if you have a pet in that area. People around here treat pets like actual members of their family and it's always scary when you hear warnings about diseases that could make them very sick. Many people let their animals roam around, but a warning was recently issued for Sullivan County residents and it's all about the safety of their animals.

What warning has been issued for Sullivan County residents?

According to the Sullivan County Public Health Services Facebook page, people are being advised to stay away from wild animals and be extra careful while hiking, camping or playing in wooded areas. Oh boy...

Why has the warning been issues?

This is never good, the incident happened in the Town of Neversink, a grey fox was reportedly acting strange and it was captured by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. The fox did test positive for rabies and it was found near a residential home.

What exactly does this mean?

According to officials, there was no known exposure to other people or domestic animals. However, rabies is a concern for Sullivan County and the warning has been issued because many people right now are in wooded areas because of hunting, hiking and other outdoor activities. It's not something to mess with, Rabies is a deadly disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord and it can be transmitted easily. Yikes....

How do you protect your pet and yourself?

There's a few simples ways to help:

Make sure your pet is up-to-date with their vaccines

Pets that are too young to be vaccinated should be kept inside

Contact your vet right away if your pet has been injured by a rabid animal

DO NOT feed, touch or try to adopt wild animals

Put away your garbage cans

Board up any openings to your attic, basement or garage

Also, for more information or questions please contact Sullivan County Public Health Offices at (845)-292-5910.

