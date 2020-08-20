Rabid Groundhog Attacks Sullivan County Resident

Sullivan County Public Health Services is advising residents that a groundhog tested positive for rabies after attacking an individual in the Town of Cochecton. The person is being treated for rabies exposure.

For residents worried about their pets getting rabies, the best way to keep them safe is to have them vaccinated and keep their shots up to date. If your animal is injured by a rabid animal, contact your veterinarian to get medical attention.

Public Health Director, Nancy McGraw said:

Rabies continues to be a health concern in Sullivan County. Summer and warmer weather mean more time spent outdoors as well as an increase in the wild animal population. With a few basic safeguards, you can help protect your family and pets from being exposed to the rabies virus. Rabies is a deadly disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord and can be transmitted from infected mammals to humans and other mammals. Rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes. Pets can get rabies if they are not vaccinated to protect them from the disease

People can protect themselves from rabies by following simple guidelines like, not feeding, touching, or adopting wild animals, stray dogs or cats, making sure your pets are up to date on vaccinations, keeping and feeding pets indoors at night, and keeping lids tightly on garbage cans.

There is a free Rabies Clinic at the Town of Liberty's Hanofee Park on Thursday, August 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For questions or more information, you can call the Sullivan County Public Health Services at (845) 292-5910.