Putnam County Sheriff’s Department to Request Body Cameras

Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr. has presented will be presenting a request for body cameras to be part of the 2021 budget request to the county.

The Sheriff's Department is seeking to implement Axon Body Cameras in 2021. Axon is recognized by law enforcement agencies as the leader in the industry in providing the best equipment to capture the details frame by frame, according to Sheriff Langley.

Sheriff Langley believes by implementing Axon body cameras, it would result in better trust from the public, improved quality of evidence, while reducing the number of false complaints, less litigation, which would save the taxpayers money, and finally, keeping the community and deputies safer.

For more than 20 years the Putnam County Sheriff's Department has been using cameras in all patrol cars. By adding body cameras, it will enhance the department and aid in documenting more evidence.