Some lawmakers in the state want to change how dairy farms are operated, though a number of farmers are not happy with the proposed legislation. One of she legislators, who introduced the bill, says he aims to help smaller family farms across the state, while also protecting the environment.

News10 reports that Brooklyn Senator Jabari Brisport is pushing legislation that would "stop the Department of Environmental Conservation from giving any permits for new or expanding large concentrated animal feeding operations."

This would mean no new permits for farms with over seven-hundred cows.

Proposed New York State Law Could Mean Big Changes To Dairy Farms?

Senator Jabari Brisport and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal want to limit the amount of cows on dairy farms. Brisport says that a large amount of smaller to middle sized dairy farms have disappeared over the years due to larger consolidated operations putting them out of business.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing a Mule

The Times Union says that "half of New York’s dairy farms from a decade ago no longer exist". A few of the other reasons these operations ceased include; rising production costs, national market changes, environmental regulations that can increase costs, and low milk prices.

Brisport also says that environmental concerns are an issue, as "manure is not treated well. It often seeps in to local waterways, causing these harmful algal blooms. They damaged the drinking water of local communities.”

Opposition

News10 reports that both Republican and some Democrat lawmakers from the state, as well as the New York Farm Bureau, and the Northeast Dairy Producers Association oppose the bill. In a statement, the Bureau said, “Our CAFO farmers are held to a high standard to ensure safety, sustainability and reduce impact on water and air quality.”

Republican Assemblyman Chris Tague said, "Capping a farm at 700 cows is not just arbitrary, it’s ignorant.". Jefferson County Agriculture Coordinator Jay Matteson suggests that the two New York City lawmakers have not done enough research on the matter, not have ever been on a dairy farm.

The bill will more than likely not move forward. WWNY says that sources in Albany have told them that there’s "no way Governor Kathy Hochul would support this legislation and assures residents if the bill made its way to her desk, she wouldn’t sign it."