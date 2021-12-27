It is being reported that a major wrestling pay per view event will take place in Poughkeepsie this Spring.

Impact Wrestling has announced that Rebellion (2022) will be taking place in Poughkeepsie at the MJN Convention Center (which was formally known as the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) on Saturday, April 23. Impact Wrestling was at one time considered to be the second-largest wrestling promotion in the United States behind WWE. It was founded in 2002 by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett under the name NWA: Total Nonstop Action and was associated with the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance.) The promotion became known as TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) in 2004. In 2017, the company was purchased by Anthem Sports and Entertainment and completely rebranded under its current name IMPACT! Wrestling.

Impact Wrestling did a string of shows during the pandemic in Nashville and Las Vegas, but the plan is to hit the road in 2022 and to get out in front of fans again, which includes the Rebellion pay per view April 23 in Poughkeepsie as well as a television taping at the same venue on April 24. No further information is available other than the info provided in the events section at impactwrestling.com

The Mid Hudson Civic Center has a storied history with wrestling (check out the Top 5 Most Memorable Wrestling Matched in Poughkeepsie.) Some other popular pay per view events held in Poughkeepsie were TNA One Night Only: #OldSchool which aired on Feb. 7, 2014, and ECW Hardcore Heaven '99 which aired May 16, 1999.

When we get more information on Impact Wrestling's Rebellion 2022 show and ticket info, we'll let you know.

