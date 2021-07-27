Believe it or not, summer is quickly passing us by and it's already time to start thinking about getting in that 'back to school' mindset.

School supplies.

Back to school shopping.

Teacher assignments.

What about the 'outside the classroom' staff that make everything operate so smoothly in our schools?

I don't know about you, but when I think back about my K-12 school years, yes I remember many of my wonderful teachers, but at the same time, I have such amazing memories of many of the staff members from outside the classroom.

I can still remember my favorite bus driver, Frank, who had our neighborhood route for a ton of years. The lunch ladies are always a fan favorite, and you bet we knew which one served a bit extra on the tray. Then of course there were helpers, monitors and aids, and you can't forget the crossing guards either.

Now that I'm a mom of a school aged kid, I can appreciate these staff members in a completely different way. My daughter's face lights up when she talks about the staff members in her elementary school, and she almost passed out from excitement when we saw her bus driver in the grocery store.

So, why not consider being one of those people in the area, School Crossing Guards wanted!

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department recently posted that they were looking for School Crossing Guards to begin this upcoming September. The position is part time and does require availability every school day morning for arrival and dismissal of elementary children and compensation is $12.80/hour. If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity, or to apply, you can contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Traffic Division: 845-485-3680.

