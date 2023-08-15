Poughkeepsie Restaurant Still For Sale at Reduced Price

One of Poughkeepsie's favorite places for drinks and food over the years is currently for sale and hoping to find new owners soon!

Back in August of 2021, we told you that the home of Paula's Public House had hit the real estate market and almost two years to the day the real estate listing has been updated as the search continues to find new owners.

Paula's Public House Closes

When we originally shared the news that Paula's was for sale it appeared that the restaurant and bar would remain open for business. As far as I can tell the owners did attempt to keep the doors open for a while but according to Google, it is temporarily closed. I'm not sure of the exact date of closing but do know that when you follow the link to their website it takes you directly to Paula's Runway Café, which appears to be owned and operated by the same owners. Paula's Runway Café is located near the Hudson Valley Regional Airport at 263 New Hackensack Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY.

Paula's Public House For Sale

Berkshire Hathaway is the real estate company handling the sale and recently updated the listing,

"Paula's Public House, a highly popular restaurant in the Town of Poughkeepsie is for sale and ready for a new restaurateur to take over. This turnkey, fully equipped restaurant/bar is located off a busy street providing excellent street visibility."

We have a bunch of pictures of what's included in the reduced $410,000 sale price below if you are interested but before you look, does anyone else remember some of the great parties they used to throw?

One of Poughkeepsie's Best Bars & Restaurants

Paula's, located at 2186 New Hackensack Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY was once home to some of the best nights out in Dutchess County. Over the years the restaurant did change names and back when it was called Mulligan’s Irish House I can remember them throwing some amazing parties with great food, drinks, and live music. The yearly St. Patrick's Day parties at Mulligan's and Paula's will go down in history as some of the best ever! One thing I will never forget is they would paint a green line in the middle of New Hackensack Rd every year and can recall the parking lot being PACKED!!! Hopefully whoever decides to buy the restaurant will continue the location's "rich party" history.

