Poughkeepsie Man Arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon

You know you've messed up when one law enforcement agency busts you for breaking the law. You also know that you've REALLY messed up when two law enforcement agencies bust you for breaking the law. This is exactly what happened recently to one Poughkeepsie man.

Get our free mobile app

Carrying Out the Warrant

Late last week one Poughkeepsie man found himself in hot water with both law enforcement officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department as well as the New York State Police. The man, identified as one Jakai M. Rivera, age 24, was arrested and charged with the crime of "Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree", a class c felony.

Konstantin Savusia Konstantin Savusia loading...

The arrest was made when law enforcement executed a warrant issued by the town of Poughkeepsie Court. When law enforcement made the arrest they found Rivera in possession of a loaded Glock model 21C handgun. The press release issued by the New York State Police did not reference anything specifically about the warrant issued by the Poughkeepsie Court.

Sentencing, Court Date and Penalties

Following the arrest by law enforcement, RIvera was taken in and arraigned in the Town of Lagrange Court. Following arraignment, Rivera was then transported to Dutchess County in lieu of $25,000 bail, $50,000, $100,000 partially secured bond. The press release also stated that Rivera was expected to be in town of Poughkeepsie Court court on November 28.

481471171 zimmytws loading...

Felony charges mean that it is most likely, if not guaranteed you will be serving time behind bars, only question is for how long? Well in the state of New York the charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree carries a maximum of 15 years in jail and a minimum sentence of 3 1/2 years.

Hand in jail anurakpong/Thinkstock loading...

There is another important factor that must be pointed out with this case and it's the fact that this weapons charge is classified as a "violent felony offense". This means that a judge will not have the ability to simply sentence the offender to just probation. Finally, the possibility of paying a fine is still on the table in addition to all the other penalties.

Ridiculous Laws in New York State Believe it or not, these are some of the dumbest, stupidest, and most ridiculous rules in all of New York State. Gallery Credit: Dan McGuire

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.