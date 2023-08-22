Poughkeepsie Gyro Spot Closes, New Bar and Restaurant Moving In

A new restaurant and bar is set to move into the now vacant spot on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

We reported around this time last year that a new restaurant had opened at the former BurgerFi spot in Poughkeepsie. Delta Pi was a new authentic Greek restaurant that had taken over the vacated BurgerFi spot at 60 Raymond Ave near Vassar College.

Delta Pi was touting build your own gyros, which seemed like a welcoming concept to many gyro fans in the area like myself, but unfortunately, the concept apparently failed to connect with locals, as the restaurant reportedly closed its doors seemingly quietly about a month ago.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

The Former Delta Pi Poughkeepsie Facebook page is now home to La Vickyna Pk, a Mexican restaurant. A sign on the front of the building at 60 Raymond Ave reads Coming Soon... La Vickyna, Latin Fusion Restaurant & Bar.

Get our free mobile app

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

We reached out to the business on social media and were told that they are new owners and that the restaurant is planning to open the 2nd week of September.

In addition to their Facebook page, you can also find La Vickyna on Instagram. Seems to be a tough spot surprisingly with the closings of both BurgerFi and Delta Pi in recent years, but with the location being right next to Vassar College, you would think it's a desirable spot, and hopefully it works out for La Vickyna. We wish them all the best and much success!

If you're still hankering for a for an authentic Greek gyro, here are some of the best area spots in the Hudson Valley.