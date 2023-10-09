Pretzel lovers are demanding to know why Auntie Anne's is currently closed at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

While many restaurants and stores have come and gone from the Poughkeepsie mall, one of the mainstays has always been Auntie Anne's.

Once the aroma of those freshly baked pretzels hits you, there's no controlling yourself. That's probably why Auntie Anne's consistently has a line at its counter. It doesn't matter what time of the day you visit the mall, there always seems to be a crowd gathered around the pretzel booth.

Auntie Anne's Auntie Anne's loading...

I've tried other pretzel places, but there's just something about the Auntie Anne's pretzels that's unlike anything else. I'm not sure if it's the dough they use, the butter that's slathered on each pretzel or the way each one is masterfully hand-knotted before baking, but there's just nothing like one of those Auntie Anne's pretzels.

Poughkeepsie, New York Location Closed

You can imagine my horror when friends of mine announced that they had recently gone to the mall and found the Auntie Anne's location completely boarded up. Like other stores that suddenly go out of business, the pretzel counter was hidden behind makeshift wooden panels.

Luckily, it turns out that Auntie Anne's isn't going out of business or leaving the mall. It turns out that the pretzel bakery is only temporarily closed.

What's Happening to Auntie Anne's in the Poughkeepsie Galleria?

According to the Poughkeepsie Galleria's social media channels, Auntie Anne's on the second floor near the Food Court is temporarily closed to allow for a refresh. The restaurant is being remodeled.

Auntie Anne's hasn't updated its look at the Poughkeepsie location in some time. Since its construction, the chain has changed its aesthetic from bright white and blue to earth tones. It's unclear what the restaurant will look like when the renovation is completed, but we can probably expect more wood, modern design elements and updated lighting fixtures.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria hasn't announced when Auntie Anne's would reopen but promised to post pictures of its new look when complete.

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at? Gallery Credit: Boris