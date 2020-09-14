Poughkeepsie Feature Film Seeks Local Construction Coordinator

Many of the requests we hear about for Hudson Valley movie and television shoots are for actors. This time around a non-union feature film set to be shot in Poughkeepsie is on the lookout for some of the behinds the scenes crew that makes it all possible.

According to a job posting from the Hudson Valley Film Commission, producers are filming the project in October and are looking to fill several positions.

Construction Coordinator

Charge Scenic

Set Decorator

Lead

Dressers, On-Set & Swing

The construction coordinator supervises the building of sets and managers any painters, carpenters, and other crew on site. The Charge Scenic supervises the painting of sets and scenery while the Set Decorator designs and builds sets as required by needs in the script of the production.

Producers are looking for local candidates. You can apply HERE or email your information to filmcommission@me.com.