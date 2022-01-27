It's pretty cool to see your hometown on the big screen, right? Luckily for us here in the Hudson Valley, that's becoming common practice.

Over the last few years, we've seen an influx in filming locations around Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. We've also welcomed 2 new production studios, one at iPark in Fishkill and another at the old Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor.

HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and other big named entertainment companies have used the Hudson Valley as backdrops for their latest projects. And rightfully so! Not to be biased but the Hudson Valley is gorgeous and deserving of all the limelight.

END GAME

The latest Hudson Valley filmed project to get the green light is from NBC. IMDB describes The Endgame as:

A pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller about Elena Federova, a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious

The first episode of the series was filmed over the summer of 2021. Putnam County was the talk of the town in July as Fast and Furious director Justin Lin was spotted.

Hudson Valley Film Commission shared the exciting news earlier this week that NBC's The Endgame has an official release date and trailer. Scenes that were filmed in Cold Spring's Glynwood Farms made the trailer cut.

Take a look at the trailer below and see if you can spot Glynwood Farms:

Did you find it? Thankfully, Hudson Valley Film Commission has eyes like a hawk and gave followers a hint, 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the trailer you'll see the familiar Glynwood Farms in an explosive scene.

The Endgame premiers on NBC on Monday, February 21st at 10 PM.

