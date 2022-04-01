Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Responsible For 4 Deaths, Says DA

A Poughkeepsie man known as "Ace" has been arrested and charged with causing the death of two individuals and participating in a conspiracy that led to two other fatalities.

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that Allen Peloquin is being blamed for the death of a Carmel woman and a Poughkeepsie man. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also claims that Peloquin contributed to a conspiracy that led to the death of a Poughquag man and a woman from Poughkeepsie.

Authorities say that from January through May of 2020, Peloquin sold fentanyl-laced heroin in specially marked bags that was responsible for the deaths of at least four people. The drugs were sold in the Hudson Valley and were packaged in glassine bags stamped with "distinctive red images and wording." The U.S. Attorney's Office says that the drugs distributed by Peloquin were responsible for the overdose deaths of at least four people.

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon FotoMaximum loading...

After the first two victims died, prosecutors say Peloquin changed the wording and stamp on the bags "in an apparent effort to evade law enforcement while continuing to distribute the same lethal narcotics." An investigation was launched where undercover law enforcement officers say they purchased the fentanyl-laced heroin from Peloquin, who was later identified as the dealer who sold the deadly drugs to the victims.

Police arrested Peloquin on Thursday and charged him with two counts of narcotics distribution resulting in the deaths of two people. The 34-year-old Poughkeepsie man is also charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin resulting in the deaths of four victims. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

23079728 NA loading...

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says that the charges against Peloquin are serious.

Working with our state, county, and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this lethal poison, exploit addiction, and further the devastating impact of the opioid crisis in our communities.

Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati was also quoted in the announcement saying that the arrest demonstrates how committed law enforcement is to holding drug dealers responsible.

Distributing illegal narcotics that take lives, and ruin others, will not be tolerated and the prosecution of Mr. Peloquin sends a strong message that law enforcement will stop at nothing to hold those who engage in this activity accountable.

Williams noted that the case has not ended with Peloquin's arrest and that an investigation is still ongoing.

The 35 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State