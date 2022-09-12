Poughkeepsie Dirt Bike Guy! You Almost Gave Me a Heart Attack

I’m pretty sure those little dirt bikes (or whatever they’re called these days) are not street legal. Yet, I see them all over the place, at least in the City of Poughkeepsie. And I was thinking that if you’re going to be breaking laws you should at least try not to draw too much attention to yourself.

It’s hard not to draw attention to yourself when you’re riding up and down the road on a loud little dirt bike in broad daylight. But if you’re trying to sneak around in the dark on your illegal dirt bike, maybe if you would at least try to ride safely you could go unnoticed. But, noooo. Not you, Mr. Illegal Dirt Bike Guy. Apparently you’re going to do what you want, legal or not. Which brings me to the bad experience I had on my way to work the other day.

I go to work really early. I leave the house by 5:15AM every day. There is usually not much traffic on the roads, especially during my short mile and a half ride to work. The other day was no different. Until I got on Washington Street in Poughkeepsie. I was driving down the road, minding my own business when I noticed a single light a short distance away. It looked like whatever the light belonged to was small and driving towards me in my lane. What the heck? Did it go into the other lane or pull over? Nope, kept coming at me. Finally I had to stop right in the middle of the road or I would have driven into the mysterious headlight. I still wasn’t sure if he was going to drive into my car or not.

I’m happy to report that Dirt Bag, I mean Dirt Bike Guy did not drive into my car. Just before he would have, he ducked into a small parking lot next to where I had stopped my car. That’s actually when I saw that the headlight belonged to some kind of motorized bike. I didn’t get a good look at the guy, but I did notice he wasn’t wearing a helmet. Really, Dirt Bike Guy? Illegal bike (possibly), no helmet, riding on the wrong side of the road in the pitch back? Maybe you have a death wish, but I don’t and you nearly gave me a heart attack.

