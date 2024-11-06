‘World’s Best’ Chip Flavor Comes to New York for Limited Time

New York potato chip lovers are rejoicing after finding out that one of the most sought-after flavors has returned to shelves. But you better hurry before they're gone.

I'll admit that I'm a sucker for unique potato chip flavors. Whenever I see some strange concoction in the store I'll pick up a bag and bring it home. Sometimes it's a home run, and other times it's just downright disgusting. While big companies like Pringles and Lay's are famous for their limited-edition flavors, smaller companies like Herr's have also seen success offering up some wild concoctions.

Some of my recent favorites have been Lay's Honey Butter, inspired by the flavors of Korea and Herr's Stromboli Chips, which are a collaboration with the famous Philadelphia restaurant, Romano's. While these wild flavors can be delicious in small quantities, they certainly haven't become a staple in our home. And that's a good thing because they're all "limited edition" chips that won't be around for long.

Best Potato Chip In the World Returns to New York

There is one flavor, however, that is a huge favorite for much of North America. In fact, it's been called the "best flavor" in the world. But, sadly, it is extremely difficult to find in New York. Last summer I visited Toronto and was introduced to the All Dressed potato chip. For those who are unfamiliar with this heavenly variety of chips, it's generously "dressed" with four popular flavors. The chips are a combination of barbecue, sour cream and onion, salt and vinegar and another Canadian favorite, ketchup.

While it sounds like a trainwreck of flavors, the tangy chips hit all the right notes. They're tangy, savory, salty and quite addictive. In fact, this flavor is so good that it's the number one flavor in Canada.

All Dressed Chips Come to New York For a Limited Time

I fell in love with All Dressed potato chips during my trip to Canada. The flavor is everywhere and can be found on Lay's, Pringles, Ruffles and all sorts of chip varities. While all of them are delicious, I thought that Ruffles was the best by far. The thickness of the chip gives it a heartier potato flavor that blends perfectly with all of those other flavors.

You can imagine my disappointment when I returned to the States and realized that All Dressed chips were nowhere to be found. Last year, Lay's released a limited-release kettle chip with All Dressed flavoring. While that was ok, it just wasn't the same as Ruffles.

There is a knock-off version of Ruffles All Dressed chips made by Price Chopper that isn't too bad. The best part is that it's available year-round, which is helpful for satisfying those Canadian cravings.

But, of course, there's nothing like the original. That's why I was so delighted to discover that Ruffles has released All Dressed Chips in New York. You can find bags of this flavor on shelves all over the Hudson Valley. If you've never had them before, be sure to give them a try before they disappear. And who knows, if enough people like them maybe they'll become a permanent flavor.

