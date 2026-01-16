A former U.S. Postal Service worker is in some legal trouble after he admitted to defrauding the U.S. of more than $76k while he was employed with the post office.

Matthew Dundas, 26, of Petersburgh, NY, was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation with 80 hours of community service and a $4,000 fine in exchange for his guilty plea in money order fraud case, Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III announced.

As part of his plea, Dundas admitted that, while he was employed with the United States Postal Service, between January 2023 and September 2024, he fraudulently issued 105 money orders to himself without paying for them and stole $76,976.61 from the United States. He reportedly repaid the money he stole prior to pleading guilty.

“Government employees stealing from taxpayer dollars is an egregious betrayal of the public trust and will be met with swift and decisive action," Acting United States Attorney Sarcone III stated in the announcement. "Our Office will continue to root out any self-dealing and fraud in the government. We thank the Postal Service, Office of Inspector General for its continued efforts to root out fraud from within.”

Matthew M. Modafferi, the Special Agent in Charge of the Northeast Area Field Office of the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG) said his office is dedicated to protecting U.S. mail.

"When a Postal Service employee decides to break the public’s trust and participates in criminal acts, USPS OIG Special Agents will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice," Special Agent Modafferi. "The sentence imposed on the defendant will serve as a clear reminder to Postal Service employees of the consequences when they utilize their position to commit crimes. The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General would like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of New York for their dedication and efforts in this investigation.”