Troopers Surprised by Discovery at Traffic Stop in Port Jervis

A routine traffic stop in Port Jervis ended with the discovery of a dangerous and illegal item.

New York State Troopers never know what they're going to encounter when they set off to begin their shift. Any interaction with the public, no matter how innocent it may seem, can quickly turn into a dangerous situation. Officers are trained to take every encounter seriously. This is why they may not seem as friendly as you may like when you're pulled over for speeding. While you know that you're just an innocent driver who was going a little too fast, that trooper has no idea just how dangerous you could be.

An example of what can be hiding at an innocent traffic stop happened on Tuesday, September 10 in Port Jervis. Just before 3pm, troopers say they witnessed an Acura breaking several vehicle and traffic laws on Ball Street in Port Jervis.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The vehicle was pulled over and officers began speaking with the driver, Matthew Daliz. Police say their conversation with the 20-year-old Port Jervis resident gave them probable cause to search the vehicle.

While looking through Daliz's car, troopers say they discovered an illegal firearm. A black and silver semi-automatic 9mm pistol with a scratched-out serial number was found in a black bag with ammunition.

NYS Police NYS Police loading...

The New York State Police posted images of the illegal weapon in a press release that announced Daliz had been arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The Port Jervis man was sent to Orange County Jail on $50,000 cash bail. An appearance at the City of Port Jervis Court has been scheduled.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.