Troopers Surprised by Discovery at Traffic Stop in Port Jervis

Troopers Surprised by Discovery at Traffic Stop in Port Jervis

Google Maps

A routine traffic stop in Port Jervis ended with the discovery of a dangerous and illegal item.

New York State Troopers never know what they're going to encounter when they set off to begin their shift. Any interaction with the public, no matter how innocent it may seem, can quickly turn into a dangerous situation. Officers are trained to take every encounter seriously. This is why they may not seem as friendly as you may like when you're pulled over for speeding.  While you know that you're just an innocent driver who was going a little too fast, that trooper has no idea just how dangerous you could be.

An example of what can be hiding at an innocent traffic stop happened on Tuesday, September 10 in Port Jervis. Just before 3pm, troopers say they witnessed an Acura breaking several vehicle and traffic laws on Ball Street in Port Jervis.

Google Maps
loading...

The vehicle was pulled over and officers began speaking with the driver, Matthew Daliz. Police say their conversation with the 20-year-old Port Jervis resident gave them probable cause to search the vehicle.

While looking through Daliz's car, troopers say they discovered an illegal firearm. A black and silver semi-automatic 9mm pistol with a scratched-out serial number was found in a black bag with ammunition.

NYS Police
loading...

The New York State Police posted images of the illegal weapon in a press release that announced Daliz had been arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The Port Jervis man was sent to Orange County Jail on $50,000 cash bail. An appearance at the City of Port Jervis Court has been scheduled.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid

A new list shows the "most dangerous college campuses" in America. Many are very popular or prestigious colleges.
Filed Under: New York News, port jervis
Categories: The Boris and Robyn Show

More From WPDH-WPDA