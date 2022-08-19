Body of Missing Orange County Woman Found in Wallkill, NY

A woman from the Hudson Valley who went missing in early July of 2022 has died.

It's a tragic update from the New York State Police regarding 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot. Back on July 15th, 2022, Hendershot was reported missing on the Port Jervis Police Department Facebook page.

According to the missing person report at the time, Hendershot was last seen on June 23rd in Middletown by her mother. Hendershot was reported to be wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, black yoga pants, and tan sneakers with pink lines on the side.

In a recent NYS press release, it was reported that Brittany was last seen in Wallkill.

On August 18th, 2022, the New York State Police shared a tragic update on the missing 21-year-old. A New York State Police Press Release reported the following:

On August 15, 2022, a team consisting of members from the Port Jervis City Police Department, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ramapo Search and Rescue Squad conducted a search of a wooded area located in the town of Wallkill. During this search, the remains of a deceased individual were located. An autopsy was performed by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office and the deceased has been positively identified as Brittany Hendershot.

No other information has been released at this time. However, the New York State Police add that this case is still under investigation and ask that if anyone has information regarding Hendershot to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

