Indictment in November 2021 Port Jervis Shooting

A 22 year old Port Jervis man has been indicted by an Orange County Grand Jury in connection with a November 2021 shooting.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on January 28th that Christopher Sicina, 22, of Port Jervis was indicted on a number of charges including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, all in connection with an incident in November of 2021.

On November 3, 2021, police responded to reports of gun shots fired on Hammond Street in the City of Port Jervis. The investigation following these reports indicated that multiple gun shots were discharged at a residence on Hammond Road. The defendant, Sicina, was charged with attempting to murder a resident of said home on Hammond Street while he was attempting to leave through his front door. The report indicates that the defendant was charged with 'shooting at a man at the threshold of his home.'

The report also states that when officers attempted take Sicina into custody on January 3rd, he fled the scene, and has since been charged with Unlawful Fleeting a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, which is a misdemeanor.

DA Hoovler shared the following regarding the incident:

Gun violence in our cities simply cannot be tolerated. I commend the City of Port Jervis Police Department not only for their untiring efforts in this case and for continuing to assist in the prosecution, even after arresting this defendant. My office will continue to work with all of law enforcement partner to eliminate gun violence in our communities.

On January 21st Sicina was arraigned by a County Court Judge and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear again in court next Thursday, February 3rd.

