Concerning Unsolicited Packages Appearing at Hudson Valley Homes

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has put out a warning to residents about the scam.

Many people are still getting packages delivered even though the Christmas holiday has passed. Some gifts arrive late, others need to be returned and out-of-state family members might be sending some gifts. All reasons why it's so hard when people take advantage of that and try to scam people.

What warning was put out by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office?

According to their Facebook page, they received multiple complaints about unsolicited packages to residents' home addresses. What? How does that even happen? With the state of the world, I can only imagine how scary it must be to get a package and have no idea who it is from.

More details on the scam:

Police say the scam involves people who were able to get other people's personal information that's connected to one or more service accounts you have. The scammers reportedly fraudulently order products linked to people's accounts and have them to delivered to THE VICTIM'S RESIDENCE. This is where it gets scary, the scammers will track the package and attempt to take it.

What do you do if you or someone you know is a victim of this crime?

There are a few important things to know:

CONTACT the company that sent the package and explain that it was ordered fraudulently and that you might be a victim of identity theft REPORT the incident to the Federal Trade Commission FILE a police or identity theft report with your local police department CHECK all of your accounts to make sure there are no odd charges CALL 911 if anyone is lurking around your residence or attempting to take a package from you

Stay safe and be extra cautious.

