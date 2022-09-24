Popular Part of Rail Trail being Rebuilt in Ulster County

If you spend any time walking around the Hudson Valley, you have most likely come across a repurposed Rail Trail. The old, unused railbeds make great trails. In Ulster County, you can enjoy the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail which recently announced they are performing improvements on part of the trail.

The work on the rail trail between Gardiner and New Paltz began this past Monday (September 19th, 2022). The work is expected to continue for a few weeks. The plan is to improve the trail making the access easier while adding to the experience.

Wallkill Valley Rail Trail Repairs

In an online press release sent out earlier this week, the Wallkill Valley Land Trust wanted to notify trail users that they may encounter large equipment on the side of the trail. The work will not be done on Saturdays and Sundays according to the release.

However, if you use the trail during the week you may have to adjust due to the equipment.

What Part of the Rail Trail will be Under Construction?

New York State is again partnering with the Open Space Institute and WVLT to improve an additional section of the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail from Gardiner to Sojourner Truth Park in New Paltz, a key link in the Empire State Trail in Ulster County! via Facebook

As the work progresses they have promised to share updates. You can follow the progress on the Wallkill Valley Land Trust Facebook page.

