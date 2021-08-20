Popular Kingston Bakery Permanently Closing Next Month

The past year and a half hasn’t been easy on anyone, and I’m saddened every time I hear about another Hudson Valley business closing. Needless to say, that includes the closing of the popular Local Artisan Bakery at 448 Broadway in Kingston. I became curious about this bakery when I kept seeing people raving about it on an Ulster County Eateries Facebook page.

So, I went to the Local Artisan bakery Facebook page to check it out. It’s a bakery that uses high quality ingredients, locally sourced, when possible. I like that. I’m a big believer in using local products. Then I checked out some of the pictures. Wow. Everything looked so mouthwatering. I decided that I would have to check this bakery out the next time I’m in the Kingston area.

Sadly, it turns out that I better get there soon. The Local Artisan Bakery has announced that they will be closing their doors forever on Sept. 25. Even the best businesses sometimes can’t get through an especially hard time like a global pandemic. I’m sure the foodie community will sorely miss this business.

The Local Artisan Bakery is operating under new hours now through their closing on Sept. 25. They’ll be open on Thursday and Friday from 10AM - 4PM and on Saturday from 10AM - 2PM. The menu may be limited as ingredients allow, and many gift items will be on sale. Gifts include books, candles, home goods, syrups, jams and jellies and more. For more information, visit the Local Artisan Bakery website.

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out

Celebrity Chef Visits Top Spots in the Hudson Valley in New Music Video Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured in Chef Ric Orlando's Video 'Born Hungry' Video