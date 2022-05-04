Popular Hudson Valley Winery Announces Weekend Food Trucks

One of the most popular ways to spend a weekend afternoon in the spring and summer is to head to Millbrook Vineyards and Winery, 26 Wing Road in Millbrook. If you’ve never been to Millbrook Winery, you’re missing out on some of the very best views in the Hudson Valley, not to mention great wine.

While the wine is the star at Millbrook Winery, the views really are incredible, too. And one of the most popular Millbrook Winery events, where you can enjoy both the wine and the views, is back for 2022. I’m talking about Weekend Food Trucks. Weekend Food Trucks were so popular last year that they’re bringing them back. And the Hudson Valley has some of the best food trucks ever. That, in combination with the wine, the views, and some good friends makes for the perfect weekend afternoon. That’s what weekends are all about, right?

You can enjoy the wine and warm weather from the picnic areas or on the Taproom Terrace with a la carte, family friendly menus from the Hudson Valley’s best local food trucks. Find a table on one of the decks, picnic tables down by the pond, or bring your lawn chairs and blankets to set up on the lawn. All food trucks will be at the winery and ready to serve at 12 noon.

Weekend Food Trucks kick off this weekend at the Millbrook Winery with the Yum Yum Hot Spot Food Truck this Saturday, May 7 and Three Little Pigs BBQ this Sunday, May 8. That would be a nice treat for your mom on Mother’s Day. On May 14 it’s Valia’s Wood Fire Food Truck and on May 15 you can enjoy the Mole Mole Food Truck. Friday Night Food Trucks will kick off at the Winery on May 27 with Dave’s Global Kitchen and Cider Brothers Roadhouse.

No reservations are needed for Weekend Food Trucks, Seating is first come first serve. For more information about and the full line-up of Weekend Food Trucks and other events, visit the Millbrook Vineyards and Winery website.

