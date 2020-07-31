Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Announces August Closure

The popular Wappingers Falls restaurant Michael's has announced they'll be closing up permanently but you've still got a few weeks to grab something off the menu for old times sake.

A recent social media post announced the August 15 closure after more than 30 years in business at multiple locations. Their original business opened in 1989 in Somers and went on to add restaurants in Fishkill and White Plains. They've been well known in the area for their great food, service, and welcoming atmosphere.

Citing challenges in recent months due to the coronavirus that has effected the restaurant industry and greater community at large, they've decided it's time. They're choosing to look back fondly on the last 30 years in business, having hosted too many birthday parties, showers, marriages, and retirement parties to count, they will be missed by many.

Michael's, a family-owned business and is located at 150 Osbourne Hill Road in Wappingers Falls, you can check HERE for hours, more information or to like their Facebook page.