Popular Hudson Valley College Town Rolls Out New Parking App

No more scrounging around for loose change to feed the meter in this town.

Feeding the meter is always a hassle when out and about and not having change on hand. These days, we are becoming a cashless society, with it being more common to pay for everything using a debit or credit card, and that includes at the parking meter.

It was announced in June that announced that Atlanta-based company ParkMobile had reached the 50 million user milestone as it continues to expand across North America. Since being founded in 2008, ParkMobile has processed over 98 billion minutes of parking. Throughout North America, ParkMobile has seen an increase in users by 200 percent in the last two years as customers search for smarter ways to quickly find and pay for on-street and off-street parking. ParkMobile is available at two million parking spaces across the country, with accessibility in over 600 cities and municipalities and 140 colleges and universities.

A search of the Hudson Valley shows that the app is not used in much of the area, other than Hudson, NY (Columbia County) and parts of Westchester. It's used throughout the New York City area. Now, Ulster County will be getting the ParkMobile app.

Pay By App (ParkMobile) Meters Now in the Village of New Paltz

According to a posting in the New Paltz Community (Moderated) Facebook Group by Raquel Julia, the Pay By App has been added to the village of New Paltz.

Big Day in the Village! They have added the Pay by App (ParkMobile) to meters. No more scrounging for quarters and racing to the meter!

-Raquel Julia

I've always been the kind of person who always said, "Cash is king", but it seems like the times are definitely changing, and we are leaning more toward the "cashless society" we've been hearing a lot about in recent years. What are your thoughts on the new Pay By App meters? Do you find it to be convenient?