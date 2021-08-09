Popular Hudson Valley Business Shows Kindness to Rival Business

A very popular Hudson Valley business went above and beyond to show compassion for a rival business that was forced to close.

On Friday, officials with Billy Joe's Ribworks took to social media to announce the popular Newburgh bar and restaurant would be closed until Tuesday due to an employee getting COVID.

"Due to an isolated incident of Covid among our staff, and out of an abundance of caution, unfortunately we must close for the weekend and will reopen on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Please be safe," Billy Joe's Ribworks stated.

Billy Joe's Ribworks closed down for about two weeks in November 2020 due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Billy Joe's Ribworks posted a photo of a care package dropped off by the Newburgh Brewing Company.

"Dear Billy Joe's Staff: A small gift from the Brewery up the street. As thank you for being responsible and for doing your part to keep us all "safe." XOXO Newburgh Brewing Company," on a note on the care package read.

Many on social media were pleased to see the kindness one Newburgh business showed for another.

"A special thanks to our friends up the road at @newburghbrewing for dropping off a care package for us. You guys rock! #newburghhasheart," Billy Joe's Ribworks wrote on Facebook.

In March the two businesses teamed together for a new beer.

