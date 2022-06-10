Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is celebrating their 50th anniversary, and this will mean we'll soon get chicken for the same price the year the restaurant first opened its doors. During times of inflation and rising costs, this could be a cheaper option for dinner for many in the Hudson Valley. But with all good news, comes a bit of a catch.

When is the Offer?

USA Today says that to get the two piece chicken deal, you must make a minimum purchase of $5 through a mobile order on their app or through their website.

The special 1972 prices go into effect Sunday, June 12 through June 19 at Popeyes locations. The chain first opened in 1972 in New Orleans s Chicken on the Run. Initial sales had trouble taking off, so owner Alvin C. Copeland Sr. renamed the restaurant after Popeye Doyle, Gene Hackman's character from The French Connection. Since then the franchise has grown to almost 3,500 locations.

Popeyes in the Hudson Valley

Popeyes has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, New Windsor, Middletown, West Nyack, Spring Valley, Yorktown Heights, and Kingston.

Popeyes is one of the country's fastest growing fast food franchises, and is considered by many to have one of the better chicken sandwiches out there. The spicy chicken sandwich, introduced in 2019, set off a whole new fast food craze that many other establishments tried to cash in on. Popeyes also had announced in late 2020 that they were planning a new location on Route 9 in the Town of Wappingers. As of yet, the new location has not opened.

One more thing about Popeyes, while this occurrence here isn't necessarily a reflection on all Popeyes locations, this lucky gentleman even found a joint in his Popeyes order at their West 14th Street location in 2019. Weed and munchies, all in one order.