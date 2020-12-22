To add another crazy story to an already crazy time of year, one local man is some real hot water for an alleged incident that happened Sunday night. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but this surely must have rattled nerves at a local restaurant during a time when many eateries are struggling just to get by. Of course, it goes without saying that no one in their right mind wants an explosive thrown near them while they are trying to enjoy a simple, quiet Sunday dinner. What are some people thinking?

Police say they were called to a disturbance at the Hung Fu Restaurant in Kingston Sunday evening. Officials say as they arrived, they also received reports of a fire inside the restaurant. Mid Hudson News is reporting that a 36 year-old Kingston man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail inside the restaurant. Officials say there were customers inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, but no was injured. Police have not said as of yet what exactly prompted the alleged incident.

MHN is reporting that there was only some minor damage inside, and that the fire was extinguished shortly after. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and has been charged.

A Molotov cocktail is the general name used for a homemade weapon, that utilizes a breakable bottle filled with a flammable substance. A burning cloth, that is soaked in alcohol, is held in place by the bottle's stopper. Once lit, a fireball forms and spreads quickly. It is then thrown at the intended target. They're sometimes referred to as a bottle bomb, fire bomb, or the "poor man's grenade".