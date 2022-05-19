There are ways to settle disagreements and this is certainly not one of them. Police say a 26-year-old local man held a woman down and repeatedly punched her in the head. The alleged crime took place early Wednesday morning after police responded to a 911 call for physical domestic dispute. Police say the suspect is now facing charges, and a court has issued a stay-away order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Saugerties Police say in a press release that the suspect attacked the victim during a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning in the Village of Saugerties. Police say the Saugerties man held the female victim down and punched her in the head multiple times during the incident. Officials say the suspect punched the victim approximately 20 times in the head.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and took him into the custody. He is set to re-appear in court at a latter date.

kzenon kzenon loading...

More Saugerties Stories

You might remember this one from earlier this year? A Hudson Valley area woman, who police described as highly intoxicated and "troubled", was arrested twice within just a few hours in January. According to a press release from the Saugerties Police Department, police were initially called to a residence for a welfare check, a little before 8 PM on January 23. There, they were confronted by the 43-year-old suspect. Upon questioning, the intoxicated subject began flipping furniture and even went so far as to threaten to kill her boyfriend. But according to officials, she was only getting revved up that night.

Police found that there was an order of protection against the woman which was filed by the same boyfriend she had allegedly just threatened. She wasn't going quietly though. As officers tried to bring her into custody, the suspect resisted, even kicking one of the officers, according to reports. The suspect was ordered to the Kingston Hospital, where she was treated and then released.

Just in time for round 2.

At around 4:45 AM the next morning, police were right back at the very same residence in Saugerties dealing with the very same intoxicated woman. She had presumably passed on the idea of sleeping off her intoxication, as officials had been called to a reported domestic dispute. The suspect was arrested yet again, this time for criminal contempt of a court order, three counts of harassment, and violating a stay-away order of protection.