Police Say New York State Woman Drove 3X the Legal Limit

As we approach the holidays, police will be patrolling the streets and highways more and ever in an effort to crack down on impaired driving. Officials say one New York state woman was driving way over the legal limit last week, and is now facing charges of aggravated DWI.

According to the New York DMV website, penalties for Aggravated DWI are a mandatory fine of $1,000 to $2,500, and revocation of your driver's license of at least one year.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drover 3X Legal Limit

New York State police said in a press release that they responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically on Route 32 the afternoon of October 31. Once authorities caught up with the vehicle, it was located near the town of New Scotland. Police said they conducted a traffic stop, and determined that the 32-year-old driver was over the limit.

loading...

State Police said the woman from Westerlo was arrested and transported to a nearby barracks for processing, where she recorded a 0.28% BAC, which is three and half times over the legal limit of %0.08.

According to figures from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, there were 27,268 impaired driving arrests in the state of New York in 2020, which is actually a 39.6% decrease since 2016.

Hudson Valley Man Flips Car But Keeps Driving

It was a pretty wild night back in early April 2022, as police were called to reports of a motor vehicle that had crashed and rolled, but somehow landed upright on its wheel and then continued to drive.

Police say a 24-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with DWI after the incident.

loading...

The Suffern Police Department shared on the Facebook page that the incident happened early Friday morning on Route 202. Police were called after the vehicle struck an embankment in Haverstraw and completely rolled over. Police say the suspect somehow was able to continue driving the vehicle even though it had suffered heavy damage during the impact. Officials say the vehicle was seen swerving over the centerline of Wayne Ave in the village of Suffern, with no side view mirrors and broken side windows.

The driver was soon pulled over after being spotted by an officer. Police did not indicate exactly how much the man had to drink.