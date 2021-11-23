Police Say New York State Man Drove Drunk Going 145 MPH

This is a case where you might not want to take the lyrics of Sammy Hagar to heart. Luckily, no one was hurt after officials say they caught a driver going nearly 100 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Did we mention that police said the driver was intoxicated, when they were going at that rate of speed? Also, it appears this is not the first time this gentleman has been busted for DWI either. Can someone get this guy's keys and throw them away for good?

WNYT says that aa 35-year-old man was was caught going a whopping 145 MPH Friday night on I-890. Police told WNYT that the driver already had five DWi in the past ten years, and has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated. If you're wondering who he was even driving with license, well, he wasn't. Police say his license had been already revoked due to his prior record.

Law enforcement is on the lookout for drunk driving, especially this time of year during the holidays. Recently, police busted a guy for driving over four times the legal limit. WBNG says the 34-year-old suspect was found with an open container besides him when police caught up with him asleep behind the wheel. Police the man had somehow crashed into a dumpster and then drove straight through the grass, and on to a nearby road. Police arrested the man and took him to the Broome County Sheriff's Office where he blew a .37%. Next time you want to take a snooze, please do it in your own bed.

