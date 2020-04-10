Police Say Hyde Park Man Stole Cart of Groceries From Stop & Shop

A Hyde Park man has been arrested after police say he stole a cart full of groceries.

Earlier this week, police were asking for tips to help find a man who was involved in a hit-and-run. An investigation into the incident revealed that the vehicle was previously reported stolen and the driver had also taken a cart full of groceries without paying from the Stop and Shop on Route 9 in Hyde Park.

Pictures were released to the public that showed the man donning a pair of rubber gloves while pushing a cart that appeared to be filled with cases of beer.

NYSPolice

On Thursday State Police announced that leads from the public resulted in the arrest of John J. VanLeuven from Hyde Park. The 27-year-old was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree, Petit Larceny and multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions.

