Over the weekend, reports came into law enforcement about an individual who had jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge. Despite law enforcement having been on the scene at the time, the last report from the New York State Police is that the body of the jumper has been found and recovered.

Bridge Jumper at Bear Mountain Bridge

This incident occurred on Saturday December 28, 2024 at approximately 11:12am. That is when State Police from the Haverstraw Barracks responded to the reports of a jumper at the bridge.

Emergency services from Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties were also notified, with all responding with divers and rescue boats to the scene. Other reports state that the individual was also seen talking with other bystanders prior to jumping and managed to tread water for a number of minutes in the aftermath. That information was not confirmed or denied in the report from the NYSP.

Law enforcement on scene continued their rescue operation in search of the individual but to no avail. As emergency services continued to search, the mission objective from a being a rescue into a recovery.

Later on the, the individuals body was found and recovered by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team.

Information on the Jumper

At this time, the State Police have not released the identity of the individual who jumped from the bridge. What was confirmed is that the individual was identified as a male and was reportedly 32 years of age.

The report goes on to state that the individual..."parked on the eastbound side of the Bear Mountain Bridge and subsequently jumped off...".

We will continue to monitor and provide necessary updates to this story if or when new information becomes available.

